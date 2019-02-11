Friends of Hospice raise £46,911 Friends of Southern Area Hospice present Amy Henshaw from the Hospice with a cheque for �46,911.78 raised in 2018. The fundraising group passed on thanks to everyone who helped raise this amount. Included are (back row) Josie Quinn, Ursula Magee, Angela Boyle, Ann Dalzell, (front) Ann Nugent, Amy Henshaw and Deirdre Breen. Friends of the Southern Area Hospice have thanked the public for their support last year - which helped them raise a total of £46,911. Organiser Deirdre Breen thanked everyone who helped in any way during the year. Deeply ashamed of his behaviour