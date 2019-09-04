Funeral arrangements announced for Kenny Fortune (39)

Funeral arrangements have been announced for popular Co Armagh man Kenny Fortune whose body was found yesterday morning.

The Lurgan man was found at his home Downshire Avenue but his death is not being treated as suspicious.

Mr Fortune, aged 39, was originally from Dublin, but had moved to the Craigavon area aged eight years old.

A very popular young man, his many friends have been pouring their heart out on Facebook as the sad news of his passing became known.

Kenny's funeral will be held on Saturday morning from his home at Downshire Avenue, Taghnevan at 10.30am to St Anthony's Church, Craigavon for 11am Requiem Mass. His burial will take place afterwards at St John's Cemetery, Lylo.

Kenneth was the son of Marie and the late Leslie, stepson of Collie, father of Jake, brother of Lorna and brother-in-law to Kevin as well as uncle to Luis, Stefan and Lennon.

The family has asked that donations in lieu of flowers be made to Addiction NI c/o McAlinden & Murtagh Funeral Directors, 5 William Street, Lurgan. Telephone 02838 324404.

His popularity in the north Armagh area was huge and there was a massive outpouring of grief and tributes to the 39-year-old since his passing.

One friend said: "Its a sad day in Craigavon today."

Another said: "RIP Kenny, you absolute legend. You really were one of the good ones. Thinking of your family and friends at this very sad time."

Kenny has been widely described as a local legend and the life and soul of the party.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police received a report of a sudden death of a man at the Downshire Avenue area of Lurgan this morning (Wednesday 4th September).

"The death is not being treated as suspicious."