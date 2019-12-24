Funeral took place today of Mona Maye who died in M1 crash

The funeral of Mona Maye, who died in a crash on the M1 on Monday, has taken place today.

Mrs Maye, who was a mother and grandmother in her 60s, died in the crash on the M1 close to the Tamnamore junction.

A man and woman, who are parents to three young children, were in another car involved in the crash remain in hospital.

Mrs Maye (nee Lagan)was from Oaks Road in Dungannon.

Her funeral took place from her home for Requiem Mass at Church of St Patrick, Dungannon with interment after in Carland Road Cemetery.

Mrs Maye is survived by her three daughters Melanie, Emma and Grace, grandchildren and extended family circle.

The crash happened shortly before 7.15pm on Monday night (December 23).

It is understood the two people in the other vehicle were aged in their late 20s. The girl is originally from the Lurgan area and the man is from the Dungannon area.

Both were taken to Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital.

A family friend said: “It is just as well their three children were not in the car.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The female was the driver of a blue coloured Volkswagen Bora that was involved in a collision with a Silver coloured Volkswagen Golf on the Belfast bound carriageway close to Junction 14 and Tamnamore.

“A man and woman who were travelling in the Volkswagen Golf were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.

“Police are appealing for anyone who was travelling on the M1 last night and who witnessed the collision or anyone who may have dash-cam footage available contact local police in Dungannon or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 1826 23/12/19.”