Future for site not clear as landmark bar at Edenderry is demolished

A well known Portadown landmark disappeared this week after the demolition crews moved in.

The Tavern Bar at Edenderry Square has passed through various families down the years - including the Harras and the McKerrs.

With it’s distinctive wooden cladding the bar has been a familiar sight to many passing through the area and was a popular ‘watering hole’ for residents of Edenderry and the extended community around Killicomaine and Seagoe.

Joe Hynes immortalised the bar some years ago in one of his wonderful sketches carried in the Portadown Times (see right).

At this stage its not clear what the future holds for the site.

Local MLA Doug Beattie said he had spoken to Council planners following the demolition but was told no planning application has so far been made in respect of the site.

It’s understood because the building was not listed and did not have protected status the owner was free to demolish without making any application.