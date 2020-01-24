Future of public toilets in NI town in jeopardy

The future of Portadown’s public toilets is under threat if the local council fails to renew a payment agreement.

The toilets, which are situated at Millennium Court Arts Centre in William Street have been open to the public for decades.

Public toilets in Portadown

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council pays Portadown 2000 via a Service Level Agreement (SLA) to run the toilets however this SLA would now appear to be under threat.

Chairman of Portadown 2000, Brian Walker said there are concerns that the council may fail to renew the standing SLA.

“We would have to consider the prospect of closure which would be a huge disadvantage to the public in Portadown,” said Mr Walker who explained that Portadown 2000 would not have the monies to keep the facilities open.

“We are all very anxious to preserve this public facility.”

“It is an award-winning facility,” added Mr Walker.

He explained that it has been a valuable asset to the town and recently, when a young man took seriously ill nearby, staff were able to use a defibrillator, from the facility to help him.

Mr Walker added that Portadown 2000 provides this service to the public and is not making any money from the facility.

He urged the council to renew the SLA.

A spokesperson for Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council said: “Council is unable to comment at this stage.”