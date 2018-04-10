GFA ‘not much to celebrate’ says Jones

On the 20th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, UKIP’s David Jones said there wasn’t much to celebrate.

“Taking into account recent statements and actions how far have we travelled,” asked the local councillor.

“Gerry Adams says violence justified. SF continue to laud their ‘freedom fighters’. Continued illegal republican parades over Easter. Attacks on the police. SDLP support naming of a children’s playground after a terrorist and of course not least the wheels have fallen off the Assembly train Blair was so keen we all get on. The sick wait on trolleys in hospitals, operations cancelled, Protestant children obtaining poor educational attainment, ex-solders arrested, the list goes on.

“Not much to ‘celebrate’ really. Many will say lives have been saved. How about this? Other than for terrorist criminal activity lives would not have been lost. And, oh yes, those brought to book for their crimes have not only been released but given ‘get out of jail free’ cards. An anniversary for the Belfast Agreement? The only Agreement is it was destined to fail. It didn’t work. That’s the evidence. Time to move on.”