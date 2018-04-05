Girl (13) rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle

A 13-year-old girl was rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle driving ‘on the wrong side of the road’ in Lurgan.

The child was a pedestrian when a vehicle appeared to have collided with her close to the railway gates on the Lough Road.

The young teenager was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital by ambulance.

A spokesperson for the Southern Health Trust described the girl’s condition as ‘stable’.

Police issued a warning to drivers to be patient at the railway gates as this was the second incident of a similar nature within two days.

Drivers waiting at the gates have been known to drive down the wrong side of the road to try and turn, particularly during long delays.

The PSNI Craigavon said on their Facebook page: “We have all been here, stuck in traffic waiting on those pesky trains going past.

“Unfortunately people get very impatient and take to driving down the wrong side of the road to get to their turn in.

“This has led to a young woman being struck by a vehicle in Lurgan today.

“That’s the second pedestrian involved in a similar incident in two days.

“Please drive carefully and pay attention to your surroundings.”