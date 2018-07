Gold jewellery has been stolen during a burglary in Lurgan yesterday, say the PSNI.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have information in relation to the burglary in the Francis St area to come forward.

The incident happened on Tuesday 24 July, between 8am and 9pm.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "During the burglary a quantity of gold jewellery was taken.

"If you have any information, we would like to hear from you. Quote 1500 of 24/07/18."