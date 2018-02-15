Greggs gets green light from planners

Bakery chain Greggs has been given the green light to open a new store in Portadown.

Planning approval for the store in High Street Mall was granted at a meeting of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council last night (Wednesday, February 14).

Councillor Darryn Causby has welcomed the news.



He said: "I am pleased to see that Greggs have received their planning approval for their new store in Portadown, this is a welcome boost to the High Street Mall and the town more broadly.

“With development at the Pump House, Bob and Berts and the Meadows centre I hope that we are now at a turning point for the town. Whilst these developments are positive and welcome much more needs to be done.



Cllr Causby added: "I have been working with the Council to encourage the development of the Portadown Riversides to help regenerate the Bann Boulevard area and make it safer and more attractive for our residents.

“We need to continue supporting our businesses and various initiatives designed to help our town to ensure investment continues.”