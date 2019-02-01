Has PSNI officer Bobby Singleton become a sex symbol?

Top PSNI officer Bobby Singleton’s task force seized nearly five million cigarettes this week and now he has become a social media sex sensation.

The PSNI posted a lovely photo of Detective Superintendent Singleton with a huge bag of the stash after an operation with the HMRC this week.

DS Bobby Singleton

However while the bad guys might be quaking in their boots waiting on a knock on their door, DS Singleton has been fending off messages of love.

The post on the PSNI Facebook page has had 6000 comments from adoring fans and has also been shared 1,164 times.

It is unclear if the gorgeous cop has a marital status but that has not stopped hundreds of female fans wishing he could take their hearts.

Messages of love have swamped the PSNI’s Facebook pages but the police have remained tight-lipped on how DS Singleton feels about his new-found status.

One woman said: “Does this guy actually work for the police or does he just come in to do the modelling?”

Another woman swooned: “I’m just wondering how severe of a crime do I have to commit for him to come an arrest me personally.”

And yet another woman said: “He must be the undercover officer shame he isn’t under my covers hehe isn’t he yummy.”

Interestingly another girl said: “Bobby Singleton? Not for much longer going by these comments.”

Some comments are too extravagant to use but suffice to say DS Singleton has become a huge hit.

He was involved with officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force who seized 4,886,580 cigarettes and 695.93 kilograms of hand-rolling tobacco (HRT) during searches in the Banbridge, Carryduff and Ballyclare areas.

The suspected illicit tobacco products, worth an estimated £1,896,797 in lost duty and taxes, were found during the search of five commercial premises, one retail premises and one residential address on Friday 25 January 2019. A sum of £21,640 in cash was also seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Steve Tracey, Assistant Director, Fraud Investigation Service, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), said: “Working together in partnership with other enforcement colleagues we can target the criminal gangs stealing from the taxpayer, robbing public services and undermining legitimate, honest traders.”

Detective Superintendent Bobby Singleton, PSNI, said: “Police are committed to working alongside our partner agencies to combat the illicit trade of illegal tobacco and put those who seek to profit from criminality before the courts.

“Retailers who stock and sell illicit cigarettes to the public should think carefully about the potential implications upon conviction. They and customers who knowingly purchase illicit cigarettes should also be aware that they may be indirectly funding terrorism and criminality which brings misery and harm to local communities, all for their own selfish gains. I would like to thank our partners in HMRC for their assistance with this operation.

“I would appeal for anyone with information regarding criminality by paramilitary organisations to contact police on 101. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

A 56-year-old man, from the Banbridge area, was arrested and interviewed and has been released pending further investigation.