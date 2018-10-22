Have your say on swimming

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council are developing a new five yearAquatics Framework for the Borough for 2019 - 2024. The Framework will focus on working together with key stakeholders to develop the area of aquatics, which includes all aspects of swimming pool related activities and outdoor swimming.
Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council are developing a new five yearAquatics Framework for the Borough for 2019 - 2024. The Framework will focus on working together with key stakeholders to develop the area of aquatics, which includes all aspects of swimming pool related activities and outdoor swimming.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council have launched a consultation process on council run swimming activities.

They are particularly keen to hear from groups of people that are currently under-represented in sport and physical activity including females, people with a disability, those on low income and those from rural areas with the purpose of finding out what would encourage them to participate.

The council will be undertaking a short online survey from now until Sunday, November 11 which can be found on the council website at www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.citizenspace.com/health-and-recreation/aquatics-framework/ . The findings will help the council improve aquatic provision for all across the Borough.

For further information contact Gillian Dewart on 028 4066 0605.