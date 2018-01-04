Demand for MLAs to resign amid health crisis

Calls for MLAs to resign and to shut down the NI Assembly have been made by UKiP amid the current health crisis.

Following the recent spike in waiting times at Emergency Departments locally over the festive season, Councillor David Jones, UKiP member on Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Council said: “We have had enough of puffed up MLA’s collecting salaries under false pretensions.”

“The NHS in crisis. The Royal College of Nursing explains the shortage of beds and nursing staff will lead to increased pressures on hospitals as we move into the New Year.

“It’s 12 months since a Minister for Health has been in post at Stormont. Even after reports on the Health Service and uncertainty with budgets they still trundle on talking about talks. Not much comfort for those waiting at A&E.

“Time for The Assembly to go. Time for MLA’s to do the honest thing and resign!”