Hospital’s Emergency Nurse Practitioners help patients

A team of Emergency Nurse Practitioners is helping to treat patients with minor injuries who arrive at Craigavon Area Hospital Emergency Department.

Emergency Nurse Practitioners have extensive experience along with specialist post graduate training and qualifications.

Paul Smith, Lead Nurse for Medicine and Unscheduled Care for the Southern Trust explained: “With around 80,000 attendances at Craigavon each year, our Emergency Department is extremely busy.

“The development of the Emergency Nurse Practitioner service at Craigavon Emergency Department means that those patients who do attend with Minor Injuries can still be treated quickly, freeing up the Medical team to prioritise those with more serious clinical conditions.”

Emergency Nurse Practitioners assess, diagnose, treat and discharge patients with a range of Minor conditions like sprains, fractures, burns or scalds, wounds or lacerations, removal of foreign bodies from the eyes or ears and eye injuries.

There is currently an ENP on duty at both Craigavon Emergency Department seven days a week from 8.30am to 9pm.