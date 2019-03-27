Road crash victim praises Craigavon Hospital as ‘top class’

A road crash victim, who was rushed to Craigavon Area Hospital just two weeks ago, has praised the medical staff at Craigavon Area Hospital.

Anne Campbell was badly injured in an horrific crash in south Armagh on March 13th - suffering serious a serious leg injury.

Craigavon Area Hospital. INLM02-110gc

After being rushed to Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry, she was transferred to Craigavon Area Hospital.

Having been discharged this week, Anne wanted to highlight how professional the staff were to her during her stay.

She said: “I am from across the border and unfortunately had an accident in Crossmaglen on Wesnesday 13th March.

“I was taken by ambulance to Daisy Hill Hospital and then transferred to Craigavon Hospital.

“I spent eight days in the Trauma unit and had my foot operated on by a Mr Watson and Mr Mc Murray.

“I feel I have to write about my experience as it was top class.

“The hospital, nurses and doctors were superb - so much so that I cannot stop speaking about them.

“There was severe damage to my foot and I owe them so much, particularly to the orthopaedic surgeons mentioned.

“We all hear so much negativity both North and South about our Health Service that I feel I want to give credit where credit is due.

“Thumbs Up for Craigavon Hospital....Top Class,” said Anne.