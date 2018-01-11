Sinn Féin welcome £3.37m investment for aseptic suite at Craigavon Hospital

A new £3.37m investment in a new aseptic suite at Craigavon Hospital has been welcomed by Sinn Fein.

Upper Bann MLA John O’Dowd said: “This investment is very welcome news for the people of Craigavon and the wider Southern Trust.

“The new aseptic suite will be attached to the Pharmacy Department and will help improve the ability of healthcare staff to provide the best care to patients and service users.

“It will be used as a sterile environment to prepare specialist medicines and medical products for use by cancer patients for example.

“The suite is expected to be opened by next January and I would urge the Southern Health Trust to ensure any disruption during the building works is minimised and patients, families and carers are fully informed of any alterations to parking and other arrangements at the hospital.”