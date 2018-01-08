Heartwarming stories of those who moved here from abroad

A special event is to be held with the heartwarming and hard hitting stories from people who have decided to move here from abroad.

Organised by the St Vincent de Paul Society, anyone who would like to learn more about and experience a genuine and touching encouter is invited.

St. Vincent de Paul Society has invited people from different backgrounds and parts of the world to share their life stories and reasons for coming to Northern Ireland.

The event will take place in the Ozanam Centre, William St. Lurgan on Wednesday, 17th January, commencing at 7 pm and will last 1.5 to 2 hours.

As places are limited please contact the centre 028 3832 5725 (open Mon to Fri. 10 am to 4 pm) to reserve a place.