Heavy rain forecast for this weekend

Heavy rain is forecast for Northern Ireland this weekend, according to the Met Office.

The rain is expected to arrive in the Province on Friday evening but it's Saturday when heavy downpours are most likely.

Heavy rain is forecast for Northern Ireland this weekend.

Tonight

A few sunny intervals towards the north coast this evening but generally cloudy and drizzly. These conditions spreading north to all areas tonight. Minimum temperature 14°C.

Wednesday

Cloudy with occasional rain in the morning, then brightening up to a mixture of sunny intervals and showers. Breezy but quite warm. Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday

Bright with blustery showers on Thursday, these occasionally heavy. Rather cloudy with some rain on Friday, brighter later, windy. Saturday mostly bright, but chance of heavy rain later.