Hector causes damage across Armagh

Storm Hector has left hundreds of homes without electricity this morning and some roads impassable due to fallen trees.

And it is understood at least one person has collided with a fallen tree in Co Armagh.

Moyallan Rd Gilford

There are no reports at this stage of any injuries.

A spokesperson for NIE said: “At the moment around 650 customers are affected in the Craigavon area due to Storm Hector. Engineers are on site and working hard to restore power.”

With gusts of up to 70 miles per hour expected roads have been partially blocked or completely closed due to fallen trees and debris.

Currently local roads which have been affected include the Moyallan Road in Gilford, Gilford Road Lurgan (at Gibson’s Hill) and Plantation Rd, Gilford.

There are also reports of trampolines blowing in the wind, with one sighting confirmed at Ballymore Rd Tandragee.

PSNI Banbridge said: “In addition to the Moyallan Road we now have reports of blockages on the Moy Road near Trainors and the Battleford Road.

“There are reports coming in thick and fast so please exercise caution as we have had one member of the public collide with a fallen tree that we were in attendance at. Thankfully they are all safe and well.”

NI Electricity said the storm has caused damage to the electricity network with Craigavon, Newry, Omagh and Campsie the areas most affected.

The power company said: “Our emergency crews are working hard to get all customers back on supply.”

Forecasters expect the storm to be worst until around 9am tomorrow with an Amber Warning in place.

Translink has warned that major disruption to services is expected to due to debris.

Emergency numbers should you need them are:

NI GAS- 0800 002 001.

NI WATER- 0345 440 088.

NI ELECTRICITY- 0345 643 643.

To report a blocked road- 0300 200 7891.

If there is life or injury at risk, for example a tree down on a bad bend, or power lines danging over a road- call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency.