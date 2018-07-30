Honest shopper helps reunite pensioner with ring

A Dollingstown widower who lost his wedding ring in Tesco last week has passed on his thanks to the person who helped reunite him with the treasured item.

The 84-year-old, who lost his wife around Christmas 2012, has worn the ring since September 1966 and it was of very obvious sentimental value.

He said: “I had been shopping in Tesco Lurgan and noticed the ring missing when I got home.

“I want to thank the very honest person who found the ring and handed it in.

“I also want to thank the staff at Tesco who were so kind and helpful when I reported it missing.”

He added: “I had thought the ring was gone forever and I am so happy it has been returned, it was of immense sentimental value.”