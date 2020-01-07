Horror as car crashes into NI home

A car crashed into a home in a Co Armagh town causing a gas leak, say the PSNI.

Police said they received a report of a one vehicle road traffic collision in the New Street area of Lurgan, yesterday, Monday 6th January.

New St Lurgan, Photo courtesy of Google

Sergeant Conway said: “It was reported shortly after 4.15pm that a car had struck a property in the area causing a gas leak.

"The issue was subsequently resolved and made safe by NI Fire and Rescue Service.

“There are no reports of any serious injuries.”

Workers' Party representative for Upper Bann Kieran Mc Causland said: "I am very relieved there were no fatalities in the Hill Street / New Street area after this incident around 4pm on 06/01/20.

" All Emergency Services were quickly on the scene and I want to praise their swift response.

""Hill Street is a busy area with traffic travelling past the junction with New Street. We also have elderly residents as well as young families.

"I wish the driver in question a speedy recovery from any injuries incurred," said Mr McCausland.