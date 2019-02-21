Housing Executive invests more than £350,000 in homes

The Housing Executive recently installed new kitchens and bathrooms in almost 80 of its tenants’ homes in Richhill, Poyntzpass and Keady.

Before the work started every tenant had a one to one consultation with Housing Executive staff to plan the layout of their new kitchen and bathroom as well as choose their units and tiles.

John McCartan, the Housing Executive’s South Area Manager, said, “We’ve spent over £350,000 on this scheme and this demonstrates our commitment to modernise and improve the homes of our rural tenants.

“Anyone who has ever had a new kitchen and bathroom installed knows it can be very stressful but I am pleased to say that feedback from tenants has been overwhelmingly positive.”

Housing Executive tenant, Kim Hepburn, whose home was recently refurbished as part of the home improvement programme said, “The work has made such a difference to my home. My kitchen is now really spacious so I have plenty of room for my appliances and to prepare my meals.

“My bathroom is lovely and bright and I am really pleased with the quality of the work.”