‘I just want the truth,’ says victim’s brother

A Craigavon man is ‘not surprised’ on revelations that police have not yet forwarded a file to the PPS on a suspect in the loyalist murder of his sister and two others in 1991.

Brendan Duffy’s sister Eileen (19) was murdered with two others Katrina Rennie (16) and Brian Frizzell (29) during a sectarian attack on a mobile shop.

The attack was carried out by a UVF gang in the Drumbeg estate.

Loyalist James Thomas Harper was convicted for his part in the triple murder and given a life sentence. He drove the killer to the scene and later burnt the getaway vehicle.

It is understood other suspects were named during police investigations.

During Harper’s sentencing Lord Chief Justice Sir Brian Hutton said it was “unfortunate” that only he was before the courts.

However it is understood no file has been forthcoming from the police in relation to other suspects in this case.

Now the Public Prosecution Service has confirmed by letter to solicitors Kevin Winters that “no investigation file in respect of two suspects was ever submitted to the DPP (Department of Public Prosecutions) for a decision as to prosecution regarding this incident”.

A PPS official added “that it would not be appropriate for the PPS to now apply the test for prosecution to individuals not reported on the original police file”.

However it is understood the PPS will consider any file they receive and test for prosecution.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The further review into this case now sits within the caseload of Legacy Investigation Branch for consideration. It would be inappropriate to comment further on this matter subject to the completion of the review.

Mr Duffy said he believed the state had some role in the triple murders and feels there is a cover-up.

Angered that others have not been before the courts, he said the truth was important to him than justice.

“All we want is those who killed my sister to tell the truth,” said Brendan.

The family’s solicitor Kevin Winters said: “The Craigavon mobile shop killings presents as one of the worst examples of cover up of state - run murdering agents”.

“We have written to the police seeking an explanation - we don’t expect to get one,” he said.

“The bereaved Frizzell, Rennie and Duffy families continue to engage with patience and dignity in a drip-feed legal process that takes a terribly long time to finish.”