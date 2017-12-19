‘Idiot’ admits provocative act

A Lurgan man who kissed a Celtic badge on his T-shirt as a flute band marched past was told he was an ‘idiot’ last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Shane Joseph McCrory (39), Beech Court, Lurgan, admitted doing a provocative act on September 2 this year. He was fined £150.

The court heard that a band parade, hosted by the Upper Bann Fusiliers, was being held in Lurgan town centre. As it went around the back of the war memorial McCrory lifted the badge of his Celtic T-shirt and was kissing it repeatedly. He was also mouthing something at band members and appeared to be antagonising them.

A solicitor representing the defendant said McCrory accepted it was ‘a moment of stupidity’ and when he was spoken to by police there were no further incidents.

The solicitor pointed out that although the defendant had previous convictions for assaults and obstructing police the last incident was in 2015 and since then he had completed alcohol and anger management courses.

Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne said McCrory’s record was ‘littered’ with incidents all of a similar type. “You are just an idiot,” he told the defendant.

He added that an idiot could cause considerable disruption and thankfully the band members acted more responsibility. The judge said there could have been serious trouble if the band had reacted and told McCrory to ‘wise up’.