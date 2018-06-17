'If you don't know where your kids are - then find out'

Police have posted a clear warning to parents - after dealing with teenagers too drunk to look after themselves.

A post on PSNI Craigavon - posted on Saturday - says: "Parents, I'll keep it simple: since 3pm today we've been out in Portadown doing many of your jobs for you; making sure young teenagers aren't drinking, moving drunk kids away from the river at the Pleasure Gardens and Hoys Meadow, taking home any who are too drunk to look after themself and so on...

"Now though, we have actual police work to do. There's a parade on in town with large crowds to keep safe, traffic management to sort, as well as the usual Saturday night crime and public order issues.

"So, if you don't know where your kids are, it's time to find out."

The post adds: "If they're drunk by a river and they fall in, you've about 2 minutes before they drown, that's if they've good lungs. Off their face on drink and drugs, you can divide that by 4. In the time it's taken you to read this, your child is dead.

"If you've done what you can to keep your child safe tonight, thank you.

"If you haven't, it's time to step up. There's still a crowd about, but we won't be baby sitting them for you. If we come across them for bad reasons, it'll be custody you're called to. Be thankful it's not A&E."