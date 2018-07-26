Information evening about bereavement

Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice and Anam Cara, the organisation that provides support services to bereaved parents and families, are hosting a Bereavement Information Evening in Portadown.

This event is being held in the Seagoe Hotel, on Tuesday, July 31, from 7pm to 9pm (registration from 6.45pm).

Guest Speaker is Brid Carroll a qualified Psychotherapist and Counselling Supervisor who has worked with a special interest in loss and bereavement issues for over twenty years.

This event gives parents an opportunity to hear an experienced bereavement professional talk about the many challenges families may face after the death of their son or daughter.

Please note this event is open to all bereaved parents, regardless of the age of their child or the circumstances of their death.

If you have attended a previous Bereavement Information Evening, they would encourage you to come again because each time you will hear something different that will help you along the difficult and challenging journey of grief.

There will be time on the evening for questions and to talk with other bereaved parents.

Anam Cara provides a range of support services which include website, private message forums for parents and adult siblings, Professional Bereavement talks and family, social and remembrance events.

Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice provides a range of bereavement support services to parents, siblings, grandparents and other significant family members across Northern Ireland

This information evening is provided free of charge to parents.

RSVP to info@anamcara.ie before Monday, July 30, or contact 028 9521 3120 – 00353 879 637 790.