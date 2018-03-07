John sleeps in igloo overnight raising £3k

After building a magnificent igloo at their Portadown home, John Finlay decided to spend the night and raise funds for a friend’s charity.

Children Rachel, aged 11, Emily aged 10 and Lucy aged eight were home from their Killicomaine Junior High and Moyallen Primary schools last week due to the snow.

While mum Fiona managed to make it into work at Moy Park, dad and local teacher John Finlay spent the day building an igloo with the children in their Annaghview Court driveway.

John then had the magnificent brainwave to spend the night in the igloo and helped raise around £3,000 for a friend’s charity.

Fiona said he was well wrapped up in many layers and seemed to cope very well with the overnight stay inn the freezing temperatures.

“The kids went down in the morning and said: ‘Good news, daddy is still alive’,” she laughed.

And it was all for a great cause with the funds raised heading to charity.

Friends from their local Portadown First Presbyterian Church, Rob and Kayla Cuthbert, have been in Senegal since the summer as missionaries with the Ambassadors Football Ireland.

Rob is African Director of Ambassadors Football which is a Christian football mission organisation.

Fiona explained that the Cuthberts, with their three children, have been in Senegal since the summer but need a vehicle to get around.

She said she hopes the £3,000 raised will help buy them a car so they can carry out their work.

If you would like to donate you can email the church at mail@firstportadown.org