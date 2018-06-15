Keep calm and train your dog

If you want to make your dog smile, take some advice and tuition from TTouch practitioner and canine expert Jetta Reis.

By invitation of Robin Bates, one Northern Ireland’s most experienced dog trainers and Regional Manager of Puppy School NI, Jetta will be holding a TTouch teaching workshop on Saturday, June 23 at Smithvale Dog Centre, Glenavy.

Back by popular demand, Jetta is a successful trainer and canine massage practitioner who uses an internationally-recognised system of gentle touch to positively influence health and well-being in dogs.

Based in Donegal, Jetta has worked professionally with dogs since 2005 and in 2011 she qualified as a registered Tellington TTouch Companion Animal Practitioner.

She also has an Advanced Award in Canine Health and Welfare and is a member of TTouch Guild and the Pet Professional Guild.

Jetta explained: “This workshop will provide participants with an introduction to TTouch bodywork and groundwork. The workshop techniques will provide the handler with an introduction to the understanding of canine communication e.g. calming signals, barking and introductory skills of use of wraps, touches, and groundwork.

“TTouch recognises the link between posture and behaviour and uses body work, ground work exercises and equipment to release tension to promote a feeling of calm and wellbeing. This helps animals develop self-confidence and self-control and enables them to move beyond their instinctive responses.

“TTouch is a system of gentle bodywork and movement exercises is based on co-operation and understanding and will deepen the relationship between dogs and their people.“

Robin Bates added: “We are delighted to have Jetta presenting her popular training workshop again and she is back by popular demand after we ran such a successful event last year.

“This technique has proved so effective and popular, that already there only limited spaces available for owners who want to bring their dog to this event. Spectator spaces are also available so dog owners can come without their dogs and watch during the workshop to get ideas on how to help their reactive dogs to feel calmer.”

If you would like more information or tickets for this special event email adeline@dog-training-ni.co.uk to book your handler or spectator spot.

For more information go to www.dog-training-ni.co.uk.