Large knife found a children’s play area.

Police have warned of the dangers of knives after a large sharp blade was found at a children’s play area.

The PSNI issued a photo of the dirty knife, which police describebd as ‘considerable’.

Knife found by dog walker

It was found by a dog walker, ‘randomly laying about where kids would play’.

PSNI Craigavon said: ““As you can see from the picture below, this is a considerable knife. Someone is missing this from their kitchen. I don’t suppose it was cheap either, as it seems damn sharp!

“Thing is, this was found by a dog walker. Randomly, lying about, where kids would play....

“I’m sure you’re as irked as I was to find this out.

“This is most likely something that has been left lying about and moved about, maybe by kids.

“I don’t think it’s been used in crime, but it’s that mucky, it’s hard to tell.

“It’s been disposed of now and thankfully, to the best of our knowledge, no one was hurt, or worse.

“Please talk to your little ones, explain to them the dangers of knives, big and small, even the ones classed as ‘legal’ can do horrific damage.”