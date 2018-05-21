Large parts of Co Armagh remain without water supply

NI Water says the estimated time the water supply will be restored throughout large parts of Co Armagh has been put back to 7pm tonight.

It is understood the supply has been interupted by a burst water mains.

Areas affected include Lurgan, Craigavon, Hamiltonsbawn, Markethill, Newry, Portadown, Poyntzpass, Scarva, Tandragee, Gilford, Tullygally - BT35, BT60, BT62, BT63, BT65, BT66, BT67

NI Water say the new estimated restoration time is 7pm.

“If you need further help or advice, please contact us on 03457 440088 and one of our team will be here to help, 24 hours a day,” said NI Water.