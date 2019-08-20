LATEST UPDATE Malcolm McKeown murder: What we know so far

A murder investigations has been launched after Malcolm McKeown was found shot dead at a service station in Waringstown on Monday night.

Here is what we know so far:

CCTV Footage on show as Detective Chief Inspector Pete Montgomery speaks to the media at Psni Head quarters on Wednesday about the investigation into the murder of 54 year old Malcolm McKeown in Waringstown.'Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

What happened?

Police confirmed a man died following the shooting incident on Monday 19th August.

Detectives from PSNI’s Major Investigation Team have now launched a murder investigation following the discovery of his body in a car in the Main Street area of the village just before 9pm.

Detective Chief Inspector Michelle Shaw said: “The man was found in his vehicle, which was parked at the rear of a filling station on Main Street in the village.”

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 20th August 2019''The scene on Main Street in Waringstown where a murder investigation has been launched. A man was shot dead last night at a filling station in the Co Down village''Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Who was he?

He was Malcolm McKeown from the Co Down village and sources say the killing may have been part of a criminal feud.

Malcolm McKeown (54), from Meadowvale in Waringstown had been no stranger to the court system and had been implicated in a number of murders, including husband and wife Jacqueline and Hugh McGeough who were killed in their Legahory Court, Craigavon home in 2011. However the charges against him were dropped.

He had previous addresses in Lurgan and Portadown and was well known in the area.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 20th August 2019''The scene on Main Street in Waringstown where a murder investigation has been launched. A man was shot dead last night at a filling station in the Co Down village''Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Any news on the getaway car?

A car believed to be used in the murder was later found burnt out a short distance away at the Gordon Playing Fields in Lurgan.

How was Mr McKeown killed?

Detective Chief Inspector Peter Montgomery, who is leading the investigation, said Mr McKeown was shot up to six times at close range in broad daylight on Monday evening.

“His body was found slumped in his parked car at the side of Dewart’s Garage in Waringstown, Main Street, around 9pm with gunshot wounds to his head and body. However, I believe he was murdered earlier in the evening at around 7.15pm.”

Who found Mr McKeown’s body?

DCI Montgomery said: “Two young teenagers discovered Mr McKeown’s body – something that no child should witness and I’ve no doubt they’ve been left traumatised by this. It’s simply unacceptable.”#

What was Mr McKeown doing prior to his murder?

CCTV footage shows Mr McKeown entering the shop at Dewart’s Garage at approximately 7.15pm on Monday and then walking back to his car approximately four minutes later. It was around this time it is believed that the gunman or gunmen shot him. The PSNI has asked: “Were you in Dewart’s Garage or in Waringstown Main Street at that time and did you see anything?”

What are the PSNI looking for?

DCI Montgomery said: “I am keen to trace the driver and passengers of a dark blue or black VW Passat, registration RK62 PLX, which was seen at 6.20pm in Cambrai Heights before the shooting. I believe the gunman or men may have got out of this car, walked around the back of Dewart’s to shoot Malcolm McKeown, before fleeing and leaving Cambrai Heights in the car at 7.20pm.

“Did you see this car leaving Cambrai Heights and then travelling along the Dunkirk Road towards Summerhill Road at 7.20pm? If you were driving in these areas and have dashcam I would like to see it.”

“If you live in Cambrai Heights or the adjoining streets and have private CCTV please let me know. This car was found burnt out on the Glenavon Lane in Lurgan just after 7.30pm. Did you see the occupants get out of it and get into a dark coloured Jeep? If so, do you know where they went? Or did they make off on foot?

“I would also like to hear from anyone who saw Mr McKeown at any stage during Monday in Lurgan or Craigavon.

Who was behind the murder?

Police said the investigation is at an early stage and they are keeping an open mind as to the motive for the murder, however a strong line of enquiry is organised crime.

What protection will witnesses receive?

DCI Montgomery said: “I understand that people may be reluctant to bring forward information or evidence but I can assure that it will be treated in the strictest of confidence and that for the purpose of this investigation, I will provide anonymity for witnesses to the murder and the activities of the gunman. They will be referred to as Witness A, B, C etc and their identity will be revealed only to the Public Prosecution Service.”

Has anyone been arrested?

Two men had been arrested yesterday by PSNI detectives investigating the murder. However they have been released unconditionally.

A PSNI statement said: “Two men aged 30 and 28 arrested yesterday, Wednesday 21 August, by detectives investigating the murder of 54 year old Malcolm McKeown in Waringstown on Monday night (19th August) have both been released unconditionally.”