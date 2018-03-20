Lennon disappointed over consultation

The row over a Multi-Use Games Area (MUGA) for Aghacommon is rumbling on.

Sinn Féin Councillor Fergal Lennon has expressed disappointment that his calls for a full community consultation on the Aghacommon MUGA were rejected.

He has also called for moves to ensure infrastructure, such as a footpath and streetlighting, is installed to allow children to make best use of the games area.

Mr Lennon said: “I want to first welcome the securing of a MUGA for the Aghacommon area.

“This is something I have consistently lobbied for.

“I am however disappointed that a full community consultation was not carried out given that there were a number of potential locations identified - including to the back of the primary school.

“This is an important investment in the Aghacommon area and community consultation seemed sensible.

“Despite the lack of community consultation others have insisted that the MUGA be placed in the grounds of Tannaghmore Gardens.

“I have therefore sought a number of assurances.

“As it is hoped that local school children will get full use of the MUGA a footpath must be installed the length of the Kilvergan Road.

“Lighting must also be improved along the road for those walking to it at night and the local community must at all times get first refusal.

“Some have also lobbied for a cycling path around the MUGA to help raise safety awareness, in particular for young cyclists, so we must also work towards this.

“It is hoped that work will begin within the next 12 months.”