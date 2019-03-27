Liam Gallagher brands Tayto ‘best in universe’

Rock and Roll legend Liam Gallagher has branded Tayto crisps ‘the best in the universe’

Taking to Twitter the former Oasis frontman said of the Tandragee based crisps: “Taytos are the best crisps in the universe THE END as you were LGx”

Already tweeted almost 6,000 times and attracting 41,619 likes, the tweet has been replied to 1,700 times.

Soon after he hinted at his favourite flavour tweeting simply ‘Cheese ‘n’ onion’.

The brand didn’t feature on a recent TV poll of Britain’s favourite crisps, much to the annoyance of fans.

However this Tweet from Liam Gallagher is bound to help sales rocket.