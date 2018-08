A 20-year-old woman was fined £300 last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for permitting someone to drive her car without insurance.

Kaya Majewska, Charles Baron Mews, Lurgan, was also given six points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The imposition of six points meant that Majewska’s licence would be revoked and she would go back to being a learner driver.