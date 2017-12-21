List of defects longest judge had seen

A report into the defects of a car stopped in Lurgan ran to three pages, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Friday.

Christopher David Walker, Millar Park, Lawrencetown, admitted using a vehicle which was in a dangerous condition on July 7 this year.

He was fined £200, order to pay a £15 offenders levy and banned from driving for two years.

The court heard that at 3.30pm police saw a car at Taghnevan Drive in Lurgan. It contained five passengers with one of them in the boot compartment.

A subsequent report of the defects found on the vehicle came to three pages.

A barrister representing Walker said his client had already been banned from driving for three years.

Deputy District Judge Anne Marshall said the vehicle was in an ‘absolutely shocking’ condition and the list of defects was the longest list she had ever seen.