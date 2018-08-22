Local beauty queen doesn’t let illness hold her back

A gorgeous Magheralin mum who faces a daily excruciating battle due to illness, has been named Miss Crown and Glory Ireland 2018 .

Anouska Black (29) travels to Wrexham this week to compete in the UK Final against the other regional finalists.

She had a very busy year being crowned Miss Crown and Glory Ireland 2018-2019, studying an Open University Course and looking after her ten-year-old son Bailey.

All this is more incredible as Anouska has been living with Endometriosis, which she was diagnosed with at the age of 19.

The debilitating condition is where the tissue that lines the womb is found in other parts of the body, such as in the ovaries and Fallopian tubes.

It brings a lot of painful symptoms with it, but this has not held Anouska back.

She said: “To be honest it can be hard, especially after long days or charity events.

“I have chronic fatigue with the chronic pelvic pain syndrome so I simply can’t function the way a healthy person can. Although you wouldn’t know any of that to look at me.

“I am so grateful for every opportunity I have been given and intend to make he most of it.

“Everyone has things in their life and there’s always someone worse off than you, so make the most of what you’ve got.

“Even when vomiting, sleeping 13 hours a day, bleeding heavily, and being in hospital every week, sometimes twice a week, I am that passionate about my title, pageantry and the platform it has given me to raise awareness and funds for endometriosis.

“I will always work my hardest.

“However, on a positive side, it is great as most of my organising can be done from home, even on bad days from my laptop curled up in bed with a heat pad. I always work as hard as I possibly can and am proud of myself for not letting my illness beat me. Bailey is a great help, I couldn’t do any of it without him.”

Crown & Glory national Beauty Pageant has been set up to provide a fun, friendly experience which encourages working within the community.

Anouska decided last year to apply for Miss Crown and Glory Ireland and after a rigorous auditioning process, she won the title.

Bailey added: “I researched a few pageants, there aren’t that many suitable for me but I saw this one which I agreed with its ethos.

“There’s no height, weight or size restricted, it really is an all round beauty pageant. I’m looking forward to the final on Saturday but I’m really nervous, it’s hitting me now but it should a great experience.”