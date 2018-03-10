Local businesses offered chance to sponsor our Special Olympic athletes

Local businesses and groups are being offered a ‘special’ opportunity to sponsor one of our local entrants to the Special Olympics this year.

Ripples Special Olympics Club currently have eight local athletes through to National Games as part of team Ulster but there is a cost per athlete and they really need to raise funds for this.

Niamh Campbell

Taking part are eight eager athletes Gareth Cloughley aged 28 taking part in acquatics, Ruth Swan, aged 30 also taking part in acquatics, John Loftus aged 33 and Kevin McGlinchy aged 28 who will both be taking part in ten pin bowling .

Other competitors include Matthew Beggs aged 32 and Kyle Herron aged 31 who will be ten pin bowling and Niamh Campbell, aged 21 and the youngest athlete Sammy Willis aged 15 will be taking part in the acquatics.

John said he trains all the time and is looking forward to bringing home a medal for Team Ulster.

Some are previous medal holders and others are keen that that this year they will be bringing home gold for Ulster.

Matthew Beggs

Christine McVeigh from Ripples Special Olympics Club. said: “We have organised a a comedy night in The Seagoe Hotel on 23rd March and we have a great line up with Teresa Livingstone, Terry McHugh, John Colleary, Micky Bartlett and MC Sean Hegarty.

“These comedians are currently some of the best in the business and with DJ Keith James Montgomery on after its sure to be a great night,” she said.

“Tickets are £20 each and will go along way towards helping our athletes achieve this dream.

“They are available from The Seagoe Hotel reception and also on wegottickets.com

Kyle Herron

“We are also asking local businesses if they would be interested in sponsoring an athlete and if anyone would like more info on this please get in touch with the club through our Facebook page Ripples S.O.S.C or any of the numbers on the event poster,” said Christine.

Ripples Special Olympics Sports Club is a club run by athletes, family members, volunteers and supporters with a elected management team to oversee the general running of the club.

The club is affiliated to Special Olympics Ulster and Ireland and while these along with the club are first and foremost a sports organisation for people with an intellectual disability they offer so much more than just the physical benefits of sports. Its about fun, friendships, team spirit, the feeling of belonging and ultimately improving quality of life by giving athletes the opportunities to develop both physically and emotionally while making new friends, realising their dreams and knowing they can fit in.

Kevin McGlinchy

John Loftus