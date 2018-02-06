Local people can get digital savvy at Lurgan Library

On Thursday April 19, 2018, hundreds of business volunteers will be poised and ready to provide free IT taster sessions, helping anyone who wishes to get online for the first time or those who wish to improve their knowledge and skills.

The sessions will be held in local libraries, including Lurgan Library, and will offer help with the Internet in general, email, social media and lots more.

Digital Learning Day (formerly known as Silver Surfers’ Day) is back once again by popular demand. These events are organised by Business in the Community in partnership with the Department of Finance, and supported by Libraries NI.

Communities Manager for Business in the Community, Hilary Hanberry said: “We all know someone who isn’t online. It might be your mum or dad, your gran, your next door neighbour or even a friend. If so, please encourage them to come along to a Digital Learning Day training session.”

To book your free place, contact your local library or call the Libraries NI Customer Services Line on 0345 4504 580 (Monday to Friday 9:00 am – 5:00 pm). For more information visit www.bitcni.org.uk.