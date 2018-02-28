Lord Mayor discusses mental health services

Action Mental Health, the Samaritans, QUB Mind Your Mood and the O2 Guru Team teamed up to deliver key messages about mental wellbeing at Studyseed CIC’s recent community event held in Bleary Business and Community Centre.

ABC Council Lord Mayor Gareth Wilson opened the evening by drawing attention to the mental health support services available to those in the ABC Council area. The Lord Mayor made it clear that more conversations need to be had around mental wellbeing – particularly in relation to young people living within the borough.

The Samaritans also spoke at the event to emphasise that they are there to provide a ‘listening ear’ to anyone who needs to talk – no matter the time of day or the day of the year. Mind Your Mood presented at the event about their support services for university students at Queen’s University Belfast. They regularly provide free support workshops that can be found on their website or within the Student’s Union.

The O2 Guru team finished the event by giving parents advice on identifying and addressing cyber-bullying as part of the joint O2/NSPCC initiative.