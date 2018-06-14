‘Lucky’ cow rescued from muddy reservoir

NI Water are used to working around reservoirs and reminding walkers and joggers of their dangers. However, last week staff were alerted to an unusual rescue at Leathemstown Reservoir, Lisburn after a cow ‘mooved’ into the disused reservoir that had been drained.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) rescued the animal and she was reunited with her owner, a local farmer.

Maynard Cousley, Water Supply Senior Manager, commented: “This is a timely reminder to everyone that reservoirs can be dangerous places, and especially when there is little or no water in them; even our local livestock can be caught out.,”

A spokesperson for NIFRS said: “Following a spell of hot weather and no rain for a number of weeks, the reservoir had become sticky.

“The animal was probably thirsty and hoping to get a drink but became trapped in the mud very quickly as the temperatures increased.”

In the past, NI Water staff at other sites have helped an injured buzzard, a seal, a small dolphin, a family of ducks, swans and abandoned kittens.