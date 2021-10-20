It seems the car may have crashed into the Market Street building.

Eyewitnesses say two police cars are at the scene.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police attended the scene of a single vehicle road traffic incident in the Market Street area of Lurgan on Wednesday afternoon (October 20th).

A car appears to have crashed into a barber's shop in High Street, Lurgan.

“There was no serious injuries reported.”

-

-

-

-

Editor’s Message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.