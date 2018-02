Former Lurgan College teacher Mr John Bateman has passed away.

Mr Bateman, who taught at the college across five decades, died today (Wednesday, February 28j in his hometown of Bangor.

Known to many former College pupils affectionately as ‘Flint’, Mr Bateman taught ancient history and RE.

He was also a stalwart within the school’s Scripture Union.

This evening he was described as a ‘legend’ and will be sadly missed by all whose lives he influenced so positively.