Lurgan company supports recycling charity campaign

Lurgan based global packaging firm Huhtamaki along with two other local businesses have provided a lifeline of £16k to offer hope for those in crisis thanks to a unique recycling initiative.

‘Recycling Rewards’, now in its third year, is an innovative campaign designed by leading social enterprise Bryson Recycling.

Aimed to raise awareness for a worthwhile cause and educate people about the benefits of recycling, the drive has resulted in 16,000 tonnes of materials being recycled locally and £16k will be donated to PIPS charity as a result.

Huhtamaki are a world leader in environmentally friendly moulded fibre packaging, using 100% recycled raw materials that are compostable and biodegradable.

Jeff Kearon, Logistics Manager at Huhtamaki said; “As a company we are proud to partner ‘Recycling Rewards’ for a third year to promote recycling, support the local economy and create awareness for important issues.

“The amount raised this year is the largest to date and as a local business it’s important for us to provide excellent service, deliver quality products and also give back to support those in times of need.”