Lurgan hosts 107th agricultural showcase

The farming calendar’s provincial show circuit got underway on Saturday as Lurgan Horse and Cattle Society hosted its 107th annual show in the town’s idyllic park.

Thousands basked in the sunshine at the County Armagh event, which featured a packed schedule for visitors of all ages.

Ryan Laverty, Aghalee, with his Dexter and rare breed champion. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Among the spectators were DUP MLA Carla Lockhart, and four-week-old son Charlie; ABC Council’s Lord Mayor Mealla Campbell, and deputy Margaret Tinsley; DAERA’s Dr Eric Long; and UFU president Ivor Ferguson.

Michele Doran, who was celebrating 20 years in the role of show secretary, confirmed a strong entry across the various home industry, poultry, equine and livestock classes. “It has been another great show, and we’ve been very lucky with the weather.

“A big thank you to everyone who contributed to the success of our 107th annual show, especially ABC Council, Translink and principal sponsor ABP. We are also indebted to the many individuals who give so freely of their time to organise the show.”

The cattle and sheep sections attracted a variety of continental, native and traditional breeds.

Enjoying the 107th Lurgan Show are Thomas McAllister and Ellie Wray from Dungannon. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Leading the cattle parade and securing the award for the supreme champion of champions was the Holstein cow Glasson Goldfish Form Erle VG88 from Philip and Simon Haffey’s 150-cow herd at Portadown. A second prize winner at Balmoral Show, she calved her third in March and is producing 42 litres of milk every day. Originating from the noted Erle family at Smiddiehill, her granddam was the 76,000gns Field of Dreams Formation Erle.

The Haffey family have won seven successive Holstein championships at Lurgan Show. Interbreed cattle judge Cyril Millar, Coleraine, described the overall show champion as a spectacular specimen of the breed. “It’s never an easy task judging beef cattle against dairy cattle, and the exhibitors deserve credit for putting on a tremendous show of quality animals.

“Today’s overall winner is a flashy dairy cow with great power and scope. She has a big open frame, a well attached udder, and walks well on sound legs and feet.”

Taking the reserve supreme award was the interbreed beef winner, an Aberdeen Angus heifer from Richard and Fiona McKeown’s Herd at Templepatrick. This home-bred heifer was born in April 2017, and secured the reserve breed titles at Balmoral and Lurgan.

Sean and Gillian Doyle with their Hampshire Down champion and interbreed sheep champion at 107th Lurgan show. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Cyril Millar added: “This heifer is a peach of a beast, and a very close second. She oozes breed character from head to toe, and has great conformation and muscle.”

Runner-up in the interbreed beef line-up was the two-year-old Charolais heifer Summervilla Nikki exhibited by Nigel and Gail Matchett from Portadown.

Claiming top honours in the rare breed cattle section was the Dexter champion Rathnafishogue T Bone owned by Ryan Laverty from Aghalee. The rare breed sheep section was led by a South Down ewe owned by Alice Cochrane, and grandfather RJ McAuley.

A Hampshire Down shearling ram owned by Sean and Gillian Doyle, Ballyward, scooped the interbreed sheep championship award. He was a first prize winner at Balmoral Show a few weeks ago. Taking the reserve interbreed award was Texel ram lamb owned by Owen Donohoe from Enniskillen.

Gail Matchett with her Aberdeen Angus champion. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Results from the 107th Lurgan Show include:

CATTLE SPECIALS

Harrison Centennial Show Championship Cup, for the supreme interbreed cattle champion: Philip and Simon Haffey (Holstein). Reserve: Richard and Fiona McKeown.

Qualifier for Thompsons and NISA Dairy Cow Championship: Philip and Simon Haffey.

Qualifier for Linden Foods and NISA Pedigree Beef Heifer Championship: Richard and Fiona McKeown (Aberdeen Angus), and Matchett Family (Charolais).

Lurgan Milling Co Cup, for the best pair of dairy females: Philip and Simon Haffey.

Simon Haffey, and daughter Martha, Portadown, with their Holstein and interbreed dairy champion at 107th Lurgan Show. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Best pair of pedigree beef animals: Matchett Family (Charolais). Reserve: Sean Savage (British Blonde).

O’Hare Perpetual Cup, for the best dairy female in show: Philip and Simon Haffey.

David Riley Memorial Cup, for the champion beef animal in show: Richard and Fiona McKeown (Aberdeen Angus). Reserve: Matchett Family (Charolais).

Holstein

Champion: Philip and Simon Haffey. Reserve: Philip and Simon Haffey.

Maiden heifer: 1, 2 and 3, Philip and Simon Haffey.

Cow in-milk, any age: 1, Philip and Simon Haffey.

Aberdeen Angus

Champion: Matchett Family. Reserve: Richard and Fiona McKeown.

Heifer born in 2017: 1, Matchett Family; 2, Richard and Fiona McKeown; 3, Fiona Troughton.

Heifer born in 2018: 1, and 2, Brian Johnston and Hylda Mills; 3, Emily Peters.

Bull born in 2018: 1, Brian Johnston and Hylda Mills; 2, Fiona Troughton.

Bull or heifer calf: 1, Matchett Family.

Pair, property of exhibitor: 1, Brian Johnston and Hylda Mills; 2, Fiona Troughton.

British Blonde

Champion: Sean Savage. Reserve: Sean Savage.

Bull over one-year-old: 1, Sean Savage; 2, Gary McClelland.

Heifer over one-year-old: 1, Sean Savage; 2, Johnston Farms.

Bull or heifer calf, under one-year-old: 1, Molly Bradley; 2, Gary McClelland; 3, Johnston Farms.

Young handler, aged 14 to 23-years-old: 1, Victoria Johnston; 2, Gary McClelland; 3, Molly Bradley.

British Blue

Champion: Harold Stubbs and Alan Burleigh. Reserve: Sam Robinson and Sons.

Bull born on or after 01/01/18: 1, James Boyd; 2, Harold Stubbs and Alan Burleigh.

Cow or heifer, born on or before 30/09/17: 1, Chelsea Best.

Heifer born between 01/10/16 and 30/05/18: 1, Sam Robinson and Sons; 2, Chelsea Best.

Bull or heifer calf under one-year-old: 1, Harold Stubbs and Alan Burleigh; 2, James Boyd.

Pair, property of exhibitor: 1, James Boyd.

Charolais

Champion: Matchett Family. Reserve: Matchett Family.

Bull born on or before 31/12/17: 1, Matchett Family.

Heifer born on or before 31/12/17: 1, Matchett Family.

Hereford

Champion: James Graham. Reserve: Marcus Murdock.

Bull born on or after 01/09/17: 1, James Graham; 2, Kathryn Greenaway.

Cow, born prior to 01/01/17: 1, Marcus Murdock; 2, John Taggart; 3, Uel Shaw.

Heifer born between 01/01/15 and 31/08/17: 1, James Graham.

Heifer born between 01/01/16 and 31/08/18: 1, Marcus Murdock; 2, James Graham; 3, John Taggart.

Calf, born on or after 01/09/18: 1, John Taggart; 2, Uel Shaw.

Limousin

Champion: R and C Mulholland. Reserve: Martin McConville.

Heifer born between 01/01/2017 and 01/01/2018: 1, R and C Mulholland.; 2, Martin McConville.

Heifer, born on or after 01/01/18: 1, E A Crawford; 2, Martin McConville; 3, R and C Mulholland.

Senior bull: 1, Martin McConville.

Junior bull: 1, EA Crawford.

Bull or heifer calf, born on of after 01/01/19: 1, Martin McConville; 2, and 3, D and J Bell.

Beef Shorthorn

Champion: Richard and Fiona McKeown. Reserve: Duncan McDowell.

Heifer, born between 01/09/17 and 31/08/18: 1, Richard and Fiona McKeown.

Calf, born on or after 01/09/18: 1, Duncan McDowell; 2, Rachel Jordan; 3, Emily Peters.

Simmental

Champion: WD and JD Hazelton. Reserve: Harold Stubbs and Alan Burleigh.

Cow or heifer born in 2016: 1, WD and JD Hazelton.

Bull, born on or after 01/01/18: 1, Harold Stubbs and Alan Burleigh.

Calf, under one-year-old: 1, Harold Stubbs and Alan Burleigh.

Exhibitor-bred calf, six-month and under: 1, WD and JD Hazelton; 2, Harold Stubbs and Alan Burleigh.

Irish Moiled

Champion: RS Boyle. Reserve: RS Boyle

Bull, any age: 1, RS Boyle.

Cow, any age: 1, Trevor Armour.

Heifer, in-milk or in-calf: 1, Rachel Armour.

Maiden heifer, between one and two-years-old: 1, and 2, RS Boyle; 3, Rachel Armour.

Calf, under one-year-old: 1, and 2, Trevor Armour.

Dexter

Champion: Ryan Lavery. Reserve: James McCullough.

Bull, any age: 1, Ryan Lavery; 2, Bloomer Family; 3, James McCullough.

Cow, any age: 1, James McCullough; 2,Bloomer Family; 3, James McCullough.

Heifer, any age: 1, Montgomery Family; 2, James McCullough; 3, Montgomery Family.

Calf, under one-year-old: 1, James McCullough; 2, and 3, Montgomery Family.

Minority Breed

Champion: Arnold Pearson.

Any other rare or minority breed: 1, Arnold Pearson.

Commercial

Champion: Keith and Jade Tumilty. Reserve: Martin McConville.

Suckled calf, born on or after 01/09/18: 1, Chelsea Best. Reserve: Martin McConville.

Store heifer: 1, Keith and Jade Tumilty; 2, Amy O’Hanlon.

Junior Handling

Woodside Farm Cup for the Champion: Marcus Murdock. Reserve: Victoria Workman.

Junior dairy handler, aged 8 to 14-years-old: 1, Lily Haffey; 2, Jesse Davison; 3, Ryan Davison.

Junior beef handler, aged 8 to 14-years-old: 1, Victoria Workman; 2, Keziah Shaw; 3, Nathannel Shaw.

Senior beef handler, aged 15 to 25-years-old: 1, Marcus Murdock; 2, Victoria Johnston; 3, Gary McClelland.

SHEEP

Supreme interbreed sheep champion: Sean Doyle (Hampshire Down). Reserve: Owen Donohoe (Texel).

Qualifier for the Danske Bank and NISA Sheep Championship: Jim Bell (Charollais), and S and J McCollum (Texel).

Qualifier for the ISA and Clogher Valley Show Society NI Continental Sheep Final: J Bell (Charollais), and James Herdman (Texel).

Qualifier for the Clogher Valley Show Society and Cydectin Young Handlers Sheep Qualifier: Eve Woods, Jake Wells and Matthew Kyle.

Suffolk

Champion: Jack Moses. Reserve: Matthew Kyle.

Shearling ram: 1, Jack Moses; 2, Liam Doyle.

Ewe, any age: 1, Patrick McVerry.

Shearling ewe: 1, and 2, Jack Moses; 3, Liam Doyle.

Ram lamb: 1, Jack Moses; 2, Liam Doyle.

Ewe lamb: 1, Matthew Kyle; 2, David Ford; 3, Jack Moses.

Group of three: 1, Jack Moses; 2, Liam Doyle; 3, David Ford.

Pair, property of exhibitor: 1, Jack Moses; 2, Liam Doyle; 3, David Ford.

Hampshire Down

Champion: Sean Doyle. Reserve: Jake Wells.

Ram, any age: 1, Jake Wells; 2, Cherryfield Flock.

Shearling ram: 1, Sean Doyle; 2, Peter Lawson.

Ewe, any age: 1, A and V McFadden; 2, Sean Doyle; 3, Jake Wells.

Shearling ewe: 1, and 2, Sean Doyle; 3, Peter Lawson.

Ram lamb: 1, Cherryfield Flock; 2, Peter Stevenson; 3, A Pearce and J Gilchrist.

Ewe lamb: 1, Jake Wells; 2, Sean Doyle; 3, A and V McFadden.

Group of three: 1, Peter Lawson; 2, Peter Stevenson; 3, Jake Wells.

Novice breeder: 1, Jake Wells; 2, A Pearce and J Gilchrist.

Texel

Champion: Owen Donohue. Reserve: James Herdman.

Shearling ram: 1, S and J McCollum; 2, Owen Donohoe; 3, D and S Mcllwaine.

Ewe, any age: 1, S and J McCollum; 2, Jack Moses.

Shearling ewe: 1, James Herdman; 2, S and J McCollum; 3, James Herdman.

Ram lamb: 1, and 2, Owen Donohoe; 3, James Herdman.

Ewe lamb: 1, James Herdman; 2, and 3, Jack Moses.

Group of three: 1, James Herdman; 2, S and J McCollum; 3, Jack Moses.

Pair, property of exhibitor: 1, Owen Donohoe; 2, Jack Moses; 3, James Herdman.

Best exhibitor-bred lamb: 1, James Herdman; 2, Jack Moses; 3, James Herdman.

Rouge de L’Ouest

Champion: S and J Kerr. Reserve: AJ Graham.

Ram, any age: 1, and 2, S and J Kerr.

Shearling ram: 1, S and J Kerr; 2, AJ Graham; 3, S and J Kerr.

Ewe, any age: 1, S and J Kerr; 2, AJ Graham.

Shearling ram: 1, and 2, AJ Graham; 3, S and J Kerr.

Ram lamb: 1, S and J Kerr; 2, A and W Dickson.

Ewe lamb: 1, 2, and 3, AJ Graham.

Group of three: 1, AJ Graham; 2, S and J Kerr.

Pair, property of exhibitor: 1, and 2, AJ Graham.

Best exhibitor-bred lamb: 1, and 2, AJ Graham; 3, S and J Kerr.

Charollais

Champion: J Bell. Reserve: Drew Cowan.

Ram, any age: 1, and 2, J Bell.

Shearling ram: 1, and 2, S Bell; 3, Sabrina Glasgow.

Ewe, any age: 1, 2, and 3, J Bell.

Shearling ewe: 1, 2, and 3, J Bell.

Ram lamb: 1, and 2, Drew Cowan; 3, Craig Hewitt.

Ewe lamb: 1, Drew Cowan; 2, J Bell; 3, Drew Cowan.

Group of three: 1, Drew Cowan; 2, J Bell; 3, Craig Hewitt.

Pair, property of exhibitor: 1, J Bell; 2, Drew Cowan; 3, Craig Hewitt.

Berrichon

Champion: D and J Redmond. Reserve: D and J Redmond.

Ram, any age: 1, L Jamison; 2, Steven Neill.

Shearling ram: 1, Steven Neill.

Ewe, any age: 1, D and J Redmond; 2, L Jamison; 3, Steven Neill.

Shearling ewe: 1, and 2, L Jamison.

Ram lamb: 1, L Jamison.

Ewe lamb: 1, D and J Redmond; 2, and 3, L Jamison.

Group of three: 1, and 2, L Jamison.

Pair, property of exhibitor: 1, D and J Redmond; 2, L Jamison.

Beltex

Champion: David Dalzell. Reserve: David Dalzell.

Ram, any age: 1, David Dalzell.

Shearling ram: 1, and 2, David Dalzell.

Shearling ewe: 1, David Dalzell.

Ram lamb: 1, and 2, David Dalzell.

Ewe lamb: 1, and 2, David Dalzell.

Group of three: 1, David Dalzell.

Pair, property of exhibitor: 1, David Dalzell.

Zwartble

Champion: Catherine McCracken. Reserve: Melvyn Dorman.

Ram, any age: 1, Catherine McCracken.

Ewe, any age: 1, Melvyn Dorman; 2, Jack Owens.

Shearling ewe: 1, and 2, Catherine McCracken; 3, Jack Owens.

Ram lamb: 1, Catherine McCracken; 2, and 3, Jack Owens.

Ewe lamb: 1, Melvyn Dorman; 2, Jack Owens; 3, Melvyn Dorman.

Group of three: 1, Catherine McCracken.

Pair, property of exhibitor: 1, Jack Owens; 2, Catherine McCracken; 3, Melvyn Dorman.

Rare Breeds

Champion: Alice Cochrane. Reserve: Hydebank College.

Ram, any age: 1, Alice Cochrane; 2, and 3, RJ McCauley.

Shearling ewe: 1, Lynda Hamilton.

Ewe, any age: 1, Alice Cochrane; 2, Lynda Hamilton; 3, RJ McCauley.

Shearling ewe: 1, RJ McCauley.

Ram lamb: 1, Lynda Hamilton; 2,RJ McCauley.

Ewe lamb: 1, Hydebank College; 2, Lynda Hamilton; 3, James Wellwood.

Group of three: 1, Lynda Hamilton; 2, Alice Cochrane; 3, RJ McCauley.

Pair, property of exhibitor: 1, Alice Cochrane; 2, Lynda Hamilton; 3, RJ McCauley.

Blue Texel

Champion: MJ Redmond. Reserve: MJ Redmond.

Ewe, any age: 1, and 2, MJ Redmond.

Ram lamb: 1, and 2, MJ Redmond.

Ewe lamb: 1, and 2, MJ Redmond.

Pair, property of exhibitor: 1, MJ Redmond.

Shearling ram: 1, MJ Redmond.

Group of three: 1, MJ Redmond.

Crossbred

Crossbred ewe, any age: 1, J Redmond; 2, Noleen Henry; 3, Lynda Hamilton.

Crossbred ewe with twin lambs at foot: 1, J Redmond; 2, Patrick McVerry.

Crossbred lamb: 1, 2, and 3, Lynda Hamilton.

Pair of butcher’s lambs: 1, David Dalzell; 2, and 3, Lynda Hamilton.

Young Handlers

Handler aged 8 to 10-years-old: 1, Matthew Kyle; 2, Ruby Latimer; 3, D McCracken.

Handler aged 11 to 14 years-old: 1, Ewe Woods; 2, Jack McClurg; 3, Zara Pearce.

Goats

Female, Saanen or British Saanen: 1, Kerry Murphy.

Female, Anglo Nubian or AOV: 1, Kerry Murphy; 2, Molly Vance Mallon.

Goatling, Saanen, British Saanen, Toggenburg, British Toggenburg or British Alpine: 1, and 2, Kerry Murphy.

Goatling, Anglo Nubian or AOV: 1, Marie Cherry; 2, Molly Vance Mallon.

Kid, Saanen, Anglo Nubian or AOV: 1, and 2, Molly Vance Mallon; 3, Kerry Murphy.

Non pedigree kid or goatling: 1, Lucy Wells; 2, Hannah Glasgow.

Group of three: 1, Kerry Murphy; 2, Molly Vance Mallon.

Young handler, under 16 years-old: 1, Lucy Wells.

Pygmy Goats

Champion male: Adam Frazer. Reserve: Nathaniel Lennox.

Champion female: Nathaniel Lennox. Reserve: Jim McCaulay.

Female kid, under seven months old: 1, and 2, Jim McCaulay; 3, Adam Frazer.

Female kid, 7 to 12 months old: 1, Nathaniel Lennox.

Male kid, up to 12 months-old: 1, and 2, Margaret Conn; 3, Nathaniel Lennox.

Female yearling: 1, Adam Frazer; 2, James Ross; 3, Nathaniel Lennox.

Male yearling: 1, Adam Frazer; 2, Nathaniel Lennox; 3, Adam Frazer.

Adult female, aged 2 to 5 years-old: 1, and 2, Nathaniel Lennox; 3, Margaret Conn.

Adult female, over five-years-old: 1, Jim McCaulay; 2, Adam Frazer.

Adult male, over two-years-old: 1, Nathaniel Lennox; 2, James Ross; 3, Jim McCaulay.

Male progeny, sire and male offspring: 1, Nathaniel Lennox; 2, Adam Frazer.

Female progeny, dam and female offspring: 1, Jim McCaulay; 2, Adam Frazer.

Young handler, under 16 years-old: 1, Jim McCaulay; 2, and 3, James Ross.