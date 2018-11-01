Lurgan man Dave is a ‘superstar’

An inspirational man from Lurgan has been shortlisted for SuperValu SuperStars awards and is set to attend a prestigious awards ceremony at Titanic Hotel, Belfast on November 21.

Dave Linton from Lurgan has been selected as Social Enterprise SuperStar finalists and he has a very unique story to tell.

A former youth worker, Dave entered the world of social enterprise after learning that most children in the care system transport their worldly belongings in a bin bag. Without any experience in the retail industry, he set out to create luggage brand Madlug which, for every bag purchased, donates a bag to a child in care. In just three years, the brand has gained international recognition for Dave’s hard work.

The glittering finalists’ ceremony will be hosted by TV personality Pamela Ballantine and the overall winner will walk away with £1,000 for themselves and a £1,000 donation to a registered charity of their choice.