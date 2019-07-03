Lurgan man honoured by Great Game Fairs

Lurgan man John Barr Jnr has been honoured with The Great Game Fairs of Ireland Lifetime Achievement Award.

The awards, made each year at the Irish Game Fair at Fine Food Festival at Shane’s Castle in Antrim, are designed to recognise and reward outstanding individuals who devote themselves to nurturing our rural heritage.

John is part of a local family well known in gundog circles, a third generation sportsman who has countless wins and many brilliantly trained dogs to his credit.

Presenting John Jnr with his award, Albert Titterington, Managing Director of The Great Game Fairs of Ireland, said: “Country sports need ambassadors like John and we are delighted to honour his contribution with the presentation of The Great Game Fairs of Ireland Lifetime Achievement Award.

“On behalf of all of us who love the countryside, and the tradition and heritage of country sports, I thank John and remind him that, although this award marks a lifetime of achievement, we look forward to many more great sporting successes – and great dogs – in the years ahead.”