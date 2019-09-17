Lurgan motorist fined for no seatbelt

A 24-year-old man was fined £75 last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for not wearing a seatbelt while he was driving.

Joseph Canavan, Drumlin Drive, Lurgan, was also given three points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

For failing to produce his licence, he was fined £100.

The court heard that on May 20 this year at Millennium Way in Lurgan he was seen driving a Ford Transit and was not wearing his seatbelt.

He was given a fixed penalty which required him to produce his licence.

Canavan did not appear in court but sent in his licence.

In a letter to the court, he said he paid the £60 fine for the fixed penalty but his licence took too long to come through.