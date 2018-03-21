Lurgan people invited to take on Hospice challenge

Southern Area Hospice Services are inviting adventurous souls from the Lurgan area to join them on their next overseas trekking challenge, which will take place in Cambodia from October 19 - October 27, 2019.

The challenge, which will raise vital funds for Southern Area Hospice Services, will see participants trek for five days though hills, valleys and dense forests of the surrounding area starting at Siem Reap and ascending to the upper plain of Kulen Mountain, before finishing at the amazing Angkor Wat, a temple complex and the largest religious monument in the world.

All the money raised through the trek will help Southern Area Hospice Services to continue their work providing care and support to local people who are living with Cancer and other life-limiting illnesses, such as Multiple Sclerosis and Motor Neurone Disease. Care is provided through a number of services including outpatient clinics in Craigavon.

For further information contact Anne or James in the Hospice fundraising department on 028 30251333 or email macoscara@southernareahospiceservices.org or mccaffreyj@southernareahospiceservices.org.