Lurgan piping enthusiasts support major fundraiser for sick

A charity event ‘Kids with Cancer’ held at the Royal Hotel Cookstown recently raised about £4,500 for the Children’s Cancer Unit, Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast - and there was a strong Lurgan contingent supporting the event.

Organised by Upperlands man Gary Smyth (Leading Drummer of Quinn Memorial Pipe Band), the fundraising event was attended by over 250 pipe band enthusiast and friends.

Pipe Major Richard Parkes MBE (left) and a mini band of fourteen members of eleven times world champion pipe band Field Marshal Montgomery pictured performing at the Kids with Cancer charity event at the Royal Hotel Cookstown on Saturday 17th February. Included is Lead Drummer Keith Orr (second from right) and Robert Smyth, the bands new Bass Drummer.

An impressive line up of pipe bands, pipers and drummers took part including former Ahoghill man Steven McWhirter, who recently won his eighth World Solo drumming title.

Steven, a former member of Cullybackey Pipe Band, is now Lead Drummer of current world champion pipe band, Inveraray and District (Scotland).

Also taking part were Pipe Major Richard Parkes MBE and a mini band of fourteen members of eleven times world champions Field Marshal Montgomery Pipe Band, St Laurence O’Toole Pipe Band Drum Corps, Tullylagan Pipe Band Drum Corps and Bernagh Folk Group.

Pipers included Senior Ulster Solo Piping Champion (2017) Ashley McMichael, Glenn Ross and Ryan Cupples-Menendez (Field Marshal Montgomery Pipe Band) and Ian Burrows (Drumlough Pipe Band).

Lead Drummer Stephen Creighton (4th from left) and St Laurence OToole Pipe Band Drum Corps pictured performing at the Kids with Cancer charity event at the Royal Hotel Cookstown.

Snare drummers included Steven McWhirter and Chris McNicholl (Inveraray & District Pipe Band), Stephen Creighton and Michael McKenna (St Laurence O’Toole Pipe Band), Gareth McLees (Field Marshal Montgomery Pipe Band), William Glenholmes (Vale of Atholl Pipe Band), Daniel Lynn (Cullybackey Pipe Band), John Scullion and John Lappin.

Tenor drummers included Jordan Bailie (Inveraray & District Pipe Band) and event organiser Gary Smyth’s son Calum (Quinn Memorial Pipe Band) from Magherafelt.

Thanks to John Kelly for photographs.

Steven McWhirter takes to the stage for another world class drumming performance after receiving a standing rapturous ovation from an appreciative audience at the Royal Hotel Cookstown.

Rachel McCullough, Andrea Young from Portadown and Gail Graham pictured at the Kids with Cancer charity event at the Royal Hotel Cookstown.