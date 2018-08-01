M1 crash: Eastbound lane expected to stay closed for hours

The air ambulance was tasked to the scene of a serious crash on the M1, which remains partially closed, earlier today.

The M1 was initially closed in both directions between Junction 10 at Lurgan and Junction nine at Moira while the PSNI dealt with the crash on the Belfast-bound lane, but the westbound lane has now re-opened.

The eastbound lane, however, is expected to remain closed for hours.

The PSNI said: “Police have now fully reopened the Westbound carriageway of the M1 between Moira Junction 9 & Lurgan Junction 10.

“The Eastbound lanes remain closed between Lurgan and Moira.

“Lurgan traffic remains busy, please be patient.”

A police screen hides the scene of a serious collision on the M1Belfast-bound. 'Photo by Tony Hendron

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said: “NIAS dispatched one Rapid Response Paramedic, one Paramedic Officer and one Emergency Ambulance crew to the scene.

“The Charity Air Ambulance was also tasked to the incident.”

The spokesperson added: “No one was taken from the scene.”

The crash was reported to the ambulance service just after 4.45pm.

Tailbacks after the crash on the M1. Photo credit: Noel Cairns / Twitter