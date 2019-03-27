Major funding boost for Drumbeg group

One of the most badly affected areas of Craigavon during the Troubles has received a major funding boost to help maintain its peace-building successes.

Drumbeg North and South Residents Association has received £136,042 from International Fund for Ireland.

Jamie King, Beatrice Melicio, Kaitlin Ferris,Tammy Sharpe, Sara Cakiosova, Amber Cochrane from Drumbeg's Youth Group performed on the night.

The project has been operating since 2002 against a challenging backdrop. Despite a number of barriers including an attack on the community house last year, they are determined that this will not deter progress being made with local residents.

Hilary Singleton, IFI Board Member said: “Thanks to the efforts of the project, residents are learning how to deal with legacy issues alongside taking part in a range of activities that upskill and empower them to play a positive role within the community.”

Joanne Shortall, Project coordinator added: “Support through the PIP Programme has given our area the opportunity to begin a healing process. This community was isolated after the Good Friday Agreement. The project has offered a range of programmes and helped build better relationships.

“Many have gained qualifications as well as taken driving lessons, driving and theory tests and employment through our education and employment programme. Without this funding, residents simply would not get access to these opportunities.

“This project has brought people together for the first time and introduced them to new peace building and cross- community initiatives.”